KOTG: Sanford International 1 day away, Brookings residents react to mask mandate and esports at USD

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

The number of people in the hospital due to COVID-19 increased in South Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem has a plan to give out $400 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to small businesses.

People in Brookings have strong feelings about the mask mandate approved by City Council members Tuesday night.

The third annual Sanford International is only a day away.

USD now has a new eports arena, where students can compete with each other virtually in different video games.

An 11-year-old Sioux Falls boy finally has someone he can call mom and dad.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!