KOTG: Sanford International 1 day away, Brookings residents react to mask mandate and esports at USD

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

The number of people in the hospital due to COVID-19 increased in South Dakota. 

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 168 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 173; Active cases at 2,434

Governor Kristi Noem has a plan to give out $400 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to small businesses.

Governor plans grants program for South Dakota small businesses hurt by COVID-19

People in Brookings have strong feelings about the mask mandate approved by City Council members Tuesday night.  

Brookings residents weigh in on mask mandate

The third annual Sanford International is only a day away. 

Start of Sanford International 1 day away

USD now has a new eports arena, where students can compete with each other virtually in different video games. 

USD now has an esports arena

An 11-year-old Sioux Falls boy finally has someone he can call mom and dad. 

The wait is over for Elija

