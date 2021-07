SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your Monday.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating after shots were fired in the east central part of the city.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says fireworks are the suspected cause of Friday night’s house fire in Harrisburg.

Officials say fireworks are what sparked a grass fire northeast of Yankton.

Sunday brought a parade on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls for the Fourth of July.