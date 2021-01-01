KOTG: S.F. Police investigate murder, state supreme court upholds conviction, Spearfish addresses driver’s concern, Amendment A hearing set, calmer weather to start 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s KELOLAND on The Go with all you need to know in weather and news as you start the first day of 2020.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year old man dead.

SFPD: 27-year-old laid in street for 25 minutes before police were called, homicide investigation underway

The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Bison man serving 70 years in prison for kidnapping and later raping his estranged wife at gunpoint.

S.D. justices uphold jury’s convictions, judge’s sentences of Bison man for kidnapping and rape

An incident that happened about six months ago is resurfacing after a recent Facebook post and petition to remove an officer from the Spearfish Police Department.

Spearfish Police address social media post and petition to remove an officer from the department

The hearing is set for Jan. 27 in Hughes County Court on on the fight over whether the Amendment A recreational-marijuana vote should be overturned. A circuit judge has set a motions hearing.

S.D. judge sets date in Amendment A cases

The new year starts off with some calmer weather.

