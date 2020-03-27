KOTG: S.D. Medical Association urges Noem to help stop spread and a flood watch Saturday

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

The state department of health has confirmed 46 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, an increase from the 41 reported Wednesday.

An organization representing the state’s doctors is calling for Governor Noem to do more to protect the coronavirus from spreading.

Governor Kristi Noem says infection rate in the state may not peak until May or early June.

More rain is on the way for parts of KELOLAND as flood watches are in effect starting tonight into Saturday. Expect 1-3″ of rain in the watch area and a quick rise on area streams and rivers.

Mayor Paul TenHaken is encouraging Sioux Falls residents homebound by the coronavirus to take the census.

The Sioux Falls city council unanimously passed an ordinance to limit gatherings to 10 people or less at certain businesses to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In Rapid City, the city council will hold a special meeting Friday night to discuss a proposed ordinance to close some recreational businesses.

