KOTG: S.D. man recovering from COVID-19 in Minnesota hospital, SFPD investigating shooting and fall colors in the Black Hills

Sioux Falls police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that injured one person in the northwest part of the city.
On Monday, several local doctors shared their COVID-19 knowledge with members of Sioux Falls downtown Rotary club.
A man recovering from COVID-19 says he couldn’t get into a Sioux Falls hospital.
Despite the pandemic, people from all over the country are making a trip to Spearfish to see the leaves changing color.
Tuesday, we’ll have the warmest day of the week as temperatures warm to the 70s for many in KELOLAND.
