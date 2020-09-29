KOTG: S.D. man recovering from COVID-19 in Minnesota hospital, SFPD investigating shooting and fall colors in the Black Hills

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Sioux Falls police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that injured one person in the northwest part of the city.

Police searching for two more suspects from Saturday night shooting

On Monday, several local doctors shared their COVID-19 knowledge with members of Sioux Falls downtown Rotary club. 

Local doctors discuss COVID-19 testing, vaccine timeline

A man recovering from COVID-19 says he couldn’t get into a Sioux Falls hospital. 

KELOLAND man with COVID-19 claims Sioux Falls hospital ran out of bed space, hospital responds

Despite the pandemic, people from all over the country are making a trip to Spearfish to see the leaves changing color. 

Visitors from all over come to see Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors

Tuesday, we’ll have the warmest day of the week as temperatures warm to the 70s for many in KELOLAND.

Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM September 29

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests