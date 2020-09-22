KOTG: S.D. lawmakers will meet to discuss stimulus dollars, schools shifting based on COVID-19 cases

Welcome to Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

State lawmakers will meet on October 5th to consider legislation related to the use of federal stimulus dollars.

Governor calls for special session to spend millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds

In Chamberlain, both middle and high school are switching to e-learning starting Tuesday with this week’s activities cancelled or postponed.

Chamberlain School District switching to e-learning

Meanwhile in Rapid City, the public elementary schools moved down to a level one —bringing all students to in-person classes Monday through Thursday.

Rapid City Area elementary schools begin in level one

The pandemic is leading to staff cuts at the Washington Pavilion.

Pandemic leads to staff cuts at Washington Pavilion

In Dell Rapids, the chamber of commerce is celebrating ‘Dell Rapids Small Business Week’ to encourage people to shop local.

‘Dell Rapids Small Business Week’ aims to encourage people to support local

Dry weather continues across southeastern KELOLAND. 

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 22nd

