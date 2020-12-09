KOTG: S.D. in strong financial shape, DUIs down 20% in Rapid City and the need for substitute teachers stays high

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota is entering 2021 in one of the strongest financial positions in the country.

A minor earthquake was reported in north central South Dakota late Tuesday night.

Rapid City is seeing a 23% decrease in the number of DUI arrests this year.

At Sticks and Steel in downtown Sioux Falls, owner Terri Shuver says customers are wearing masks.

While an extension to the mask mandate in Sioux Falls moves on to a second reading, Rapid City’s mayor is moving forward without one.

The Sioux Falls School District has more than 1,800 teachers. On any given day around 250 staff members may be unable to work because of the pandemic.

An initiative that launched this summer is making a difference for kids and their families.

