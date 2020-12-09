KOTG: S.D. in strong financial shape, DUIs down 20% in Rapid City and the need for substitute teachers stays high

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota is entering 2021 in one of the strongest financial positions in the country.

South Dakota’s governor says the state is in good fiscal shape heading into 2021

A minor earthquake was reported in north central South Dakota late Tuesday night. 

USGS reports 3.2 earthquake near Bowdle late Tuesday night

Rapid City is seeing a 23% decrease in the number of DUI arrests this year.

Rapid City Police Department sees over a 20% decrease in the number of DUI arrests

At Sticks and Steel in downtown Sioux Falls, owner Terri Shuver says customers are wearing masks.

Local businesses say most customers are complying with masking wearing in stores

While an extension to the mask mandate in Sioux Falls moves on to a second reading, Rapid City’s mayor is moving forward without one.

Rapid City mayor reacts to mask mandate being tabled

The Sioux Falls School District has more than 1,800 teachers. On any given day around 250 staff members may be unable to work because of the pandemic.

Demand for substitute teachers has never been higher

An initiative that launched this summer is making a difference for kids and their families.

Kid Link making a difference for families

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 