KOTG: S.D. Highway Patrol continues to lead crash investigation, schools continue to deal with COVID-19 cases and warm weather next week

The South Dakota Highway Patrol will be the lead investigator into Saturday night’s fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Pedestrian fatalities have been increasing in the nation over the past 10 years.

Sioux Falls police are investigating two separate incidents involving a BB gun.

More than 100 schools in South Dakota are dealing with active COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

People in Brookings are getting used to the new, mandatory mask ordinance passed by the city council.

Warmer weather is looking more likely next week. You can see the surge of warmth into the plains beyond the 7 day forecast.

