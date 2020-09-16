KOTG: S.D. Highway Patrol continues to lead crash investigation, schools continue to deal with COVID-19 cases and warm weather next week

The South Dakota Highway Patrol will be the lead investigator into Saturday night’s fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. 

Agencies from three states taking part in investigation into Attorney General’s fatal crash

Pedestrian fatalities have been increasing in the nation over the past 10 years.  

Pedestrian deaths: A look at where and when it happens

Sioux Falls police are investigating two separate incidents involving a BB gun.

Sioux Falls man arrested for shooting neighbor with BB gun

More than 100 schools in South Dakota are dealing with active COVID-19 cases among students and staff.  

Burke School District implements ‘flex learning’ for this week

People in Brookings are getting used to the new, mandatory mask ordinance passed by the city council.

Brookings business owners, residents talk about first week of mask mandate

Warmer weather is looking more likely next week. You can see the surge of warmth into the plains beyond the 7 day forecast.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 16th

