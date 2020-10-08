KOTG: S.D. COVID-19 hospitalizations at 273, SFPD investigation shooting in western Sioux Falls and another warm day

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

More South Dakotans are dealing with COVID-19 right now, than ever before. A record 273 people are hospitalized with the virus. 

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 562 confirmed cases; Death toll rises to 258; Active cases at 4,511

A small hospital serving the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has sent two coronavirus patients to an out-of-state hospital in recent days.

Tribe reports scramble for hospital beds in South Dakota

A South Dakota business owner is happy to be back at work after being sick with COVID-19. 

Women share COVID-19 experiences

Police are investigating a shooting in Western Sioux Falls.

Shooting investigation, crash blocking traffic at Marion Road near 57th Street

A local university is making a big policy change when it comes to academics.

DWU changes policy on ACT or SAT test scores

Movie goers in Sioux Falls will soon be able to enjoy a beer along with a show. 

West Mall 7 approved to serve beer and South Dakota wine

Highs tomorrow will be near record levels in Sioux Falls. We may not be done with 80s just yet.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 8th

