KOTG: S.D. COVID-19 hospitalizations at 273, SFPD investigation shooting in western Sioux Falls and another warm day

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
More South Dakotans are dealing with COVID-19 right now, than ever before. A record 273 people are hospitalized with the virus.
A small hospital serving the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has sent two coronavirus patients to an out-of-state hospital in recent days.
A South Dakota business owner is happy to be back at work after being sick with COVID-19.
Police are investigating a shooting in Western Sioux Falls.
A local university is making a big policy change when it comes to academics.
Movie goers in Sioux Falls will soon be able to enjoy a beer along with a show.
Highs tomorrow will be near record levels in Sioux Falls. We may not be done with 80s just yet.
