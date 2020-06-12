KOTG: S.D. COVID-19 death toll at 73, protest planned for Saturday and a new mural in Vermillion

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 bringing the statewide death toll to 73 since the pandemic started.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 62 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 73; Active cases at 928

Habitat for Humanity volunteers were back in action after shutting down work in March because of COVID-19.

Habitat for Humanity back to work and looking for volunteers

The Sturgis city council has not yet decided whether it will host the rally due to COVID-19, but businesses and the Monument Health Hospital are making preparations.

Preparing for the Sturgis Rally during COVID-19 pandemic

A local woman says Sioux Falls is a welcoming community for African-American entrepreneurs, even though she hasn’t always felt that way.

Single mom CEO’s career path comes full-circle

Organizers are planning another protest against racism and brutality toward people of color.

Organizers plan another protest for racial justice

Artists are busy painting in downtown Vermillion.

Indigenous-led mural project adding more art to Vermillion

