KOTG: S.D. COVID-19 death toll at 46, state monitoring meat plants and more rain chances

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

The latest numbers of COVID-19 in South Dakota show two more people died from the virus.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 58 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 46; Active cases at 1,125

The state of South Dakota is responding to COVID-19 cases at at least two meat plants.

State Health officials working with multiple KELOLAND meat plants

Governor Kristi Noem says the Department of Social Services is providing South Dakota with $9 million through the CARES Act to support child care programs.

It’s another day with clouds and fog in eastern KELOLAND.  There’s a better chance for sunshine in central, western and northern South Dakota. 

Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM May 20

The pandemic isn’t over, that’s why emergency medical service workers are preparing for a surge.

EMS groups add more ambulances to prepare for COVID-19 case surge

After 25 years, Rapid City Fire Chief Rod Seals is retiring.

Rapid City Fire Chief Rod Seals to retire in June after 25 years

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests