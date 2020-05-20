KOTG: S.D. COVID-19 death toll at 46, state monitoring meat plants and more rain chances

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

The latest numbers of COVID-19 in South Dakota show two more people died from the virus.

The state of South Dakota is responding to COVID-19 cases at at least two meat plants.

Governor Kristi Noem says the Department of Social Services is providing South Dakota with $9 million through the CARES Act to support child care programs.

It’s another day with clouds and fog in eastern KELOLAND. There’s a better chance for sunshine in central, western and northern South Dakota.

The pandemic isn’t over, that’s why emergency medical service workers are preparing for a surge.

After 25 years, Rapid City Fire Chief Rod Seals is retiring.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!