KOTG: S.D. added to New York’s quarantine list, cleaning at the Sturgis Rally and missing teen in Sanborn County

A man in his 30s is presumed dead after pouring gasoline on himself inside a house and starting a fire in Rapid City.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a home invasion on the northwest side of the city. Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to a trailer home along North Starlite Place.

Authorities in Sanborn County need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.  

When crowds wind down at the Sturgis motorcycle rally for the night, public works crews go to work. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported the first fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Rally-goers from the east coast may need to quarantine when they return home from Sturgis. 

