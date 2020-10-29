KOTG: Rollover crash in Sioux Falls, dealing with coronavirus in rural counties and voting on a new Lincoln County jail

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Authorities were kept busy in northwestern Sioux Falls after a stolen vehicle led to a rollover crash.

An armed man showed up at a campaign event Gov. Kristi Noem attended in Maine, local police arrested him for making a threat with a weapon.

An outspoken Wessington Springs doctor has made national headlines as cases rose in Jerauld County.

Voters in Lincoln County will be deciding on whether to build a $34 million public safety building.

A non-profit in northern KELOLAND needs your help finishing its new animal shelter.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!