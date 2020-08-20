KOTG: Rollover crash in central SF, job options for retail workers and more dry weather ahead

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Sioux Falls Police were called to the intersection of East 17th Street and South Van Eps Avenue near Mckennan Hospital for reports of a rollover crash.

Crews respond to rollover crash in central Sioux Falls Wednesday night

Two men are dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Brown County.

Two killed in crash west of Groton

Authorities in Minnehaha County are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire near Valley Springs Wednesday morning. 

Multiple fire departments respond to house fire

Sioux Falls police are urging people to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. 

SF police warn about counterfeit bills

The retail industry is just one of the many businesses impacted by COVID-19.

COVID-19 impacting retail workers

Volunteers are back at the St. Francis House, after the facility had to stop taking them due to the pandemic.

St. Francis House welcomes back volunteers, shows safety precautions

A hotter and mainly drier forecast is ahead in the coming days across KELOLAND.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 20th

