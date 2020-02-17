KOTG: Robbery investigation, wiener dog races and mild temperatures

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Sioux Fall Police were called to the Super 8 on 41st Street overnight. Two men dressed in dark clothes and ski masks walked into the business and demanded cash.

Light to moderate snow is found in the west and southwest while the southeast is seeing snow and ice on the radar. Highs Monday will be in the 20s to 30s.

This weekend the wiener dogs were off and running at Saturday night’s Stampede hockey game. The annual race to benefit a local Dachshund rescue non-profit always draws a big crowd at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

A three-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls over the weekend left one person dead. It happened near 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Three other people were injured in the crash.

Arlington, South Dakota Towing company owner Tom Bunker pulled a pickup out of the water at Lake Thompson just last weekend. He uses tools from chainsaws and four wheelers to a machine he even built himself.

