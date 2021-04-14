KOTG: Reward offered in Tammy Haas case; Lawsuit filed following mine collapse; Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash west of Leola.

South Dakota authorities investigating fatal semi crash near Leola

The FBI hopes an updated picture of a South Dakota cold case victim inspires someone to come forward with new information on the decades’ old case.

‘Today we’re talking directly to them’: Investigators offer reward, ask public for information about Tammy Haas case

An old gypsum mine that is now located right below a neighborhood in Black Hawk is causing some major issues.

Black Hawk neighborhood continues to deal with mine collapse, another lawsuit filed

You don’t have to wait to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux Falls anymore.

Sanford Health offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

Students at Dakota Wesleyan University will soon be finishing the school year.

DWU works to keep students and staff safe throughout pandemic, now starting to vaccinate campus community

Bikes are being distributed to kids in Sioux Falls thanks to a partnership between a foundation and the state department of corrections.

Promising Futures Fund working with DOC to distribute bikes to kids

