KOTG: Residents returning home after wildfire evacuation; Remembering the lives lost in I-229 crash; COVID outbreak at Deuel County nursing home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Sunday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

People in a small town on the Pine Ridge Reservation are returning to their homes this morning after being evacuated by a weekend wildfire.

Crews working to contain wildfire on Pine Ridge Reservation

Video of Badlands National Park by KELOLAND’s Chief photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard will featured on CBS Sunday Morning.

CBS Sunday Morning to include tour of Badlands

Two residents of a nursing home in northeast South Dakota, who tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

Two residents die after COVID-19 outbreak at Deuel County nursing home, other residents experiencing no symptoms

Friends and relatives of the three young people who died in a crash on Interstate 229 gathered last night to remember the lives lost too soon.

A night of love and cars to remember friends gone too soon

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 1st

