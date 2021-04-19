KOTG: Rescue at Palisades State Park; Car crashes into water near Milbank; Black Lives Matter demonstration in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews were called to Palisades State Park Sunday afternoon for a person who fell from the rocks.

Authorities in Grant County had a busy start to the weekend with a crash near Milbank on Friday.

A Mound City, South Dakota man has been identified in a deadly crash west of Leola.

A Rapid City man, who was convicted last week of sexually assault three girls, is facing more charges involving another girl.

Sunday night brought a demonstration for black lives on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Sunday marked the beginning of National Infertility Awareness Week, and a local group is working to help couples start families of their own.

Rapid City Area Schools are planning to use their stimulus money to get their students into new buildings.

