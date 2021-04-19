KOTG: Rescue at Palisades State Park; Car crashes into water near Milbank; Black Lives Matter demonstration in Sioux Falls

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews were called to Palisades State Park Sunday afternoon for a person who fell from the rocks.

Crews respond to high angle rescue at Palisades State Park

Authorities in Grant County had a busy start to the weekend with a crash near Milbank on Friday.

A Mound City, South Dakota man has been identified in a deadly crash west of Leola.

Driver identified in one-vehicle crash in McPherson County

A Rapid City man, who was convicted last week of sexually assault three girls, is facing more charges involving another girl.  

Second jury convicts Rapid City man of assaulting 3 girls

Sunday night brought a demonstration for black lives on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Demonstration held for Black lives Sunday in Sioux Falls

Sunday marked the beginning of National Infertility Awareness Week, and a local group is working to help couples start families of their own.

New organization hopes to advocate for surrogacy, bring awareness to infertility

Rapid City Area Schools are planning to use their stimulus money to get their students into new buildings.  

Rapid City Area Schools looking to build two new schools with help from stimulus money

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 