KOTG: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsberg; Ballot measures on marijuana, sports betting; Warm weather this week

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

South Dakotans remember Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Ginsburg died Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg in KELOLAND

Voters will do more than choose candidates in the November election. Several measures on the ballot this year.

SD voters to decide future of marijuana legalization and sports betting

Some warmer weather is moving into KELOLAND.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 21st

The Race to End Human Trafficking took place Saturday in Dell Rapids.

‘The Race to End Human Trafficking’ brings runners to Dell Rapids

Former Major League player Darryl Strawberry was in Sioux Falls to share a message this weekend.

Sioux Falls church welcomes Darryl Strawberry to speak at Sunday’s service

