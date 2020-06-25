KOTG: Recount upholds Jensen’s win, authorities identify body as Angela Armstrong, CARES Act benefits Huron and Aberdeen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators have confirmed the identity of a body found in a garage next to a missing woman’s SUV. Authorities say it is Angela Armstrong. She was last seen in the beginning of June. Police were called to an apartment complex on the southwest side of Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon for an unusual odor. Inside they found Angela Armstrong’s gray Chevy Traverse. Police say the Armstrong does live in the area, but the garage does not belong to her. Investigators say they are still figuring out her cause of death.

Mitchell police say they were called to the hospital Monday morning for a child who was not breathing. The boy later died at the hospital. An autopsy revealed he died as a result of blunt force trauma. Police say Julia Carter told them she kicked the boy five times in the stomach and stomped on his abdomen. Carter faces charges of First Degree Manslaughter and Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor.

It isn’t often you see a bag full of marijuana fly out of a window and onto the sidewalk… but police say it happened Tuesday afternoon in central Sioux Falls. Officers were serving a warrant, when it happened, and that wasn’t all they found. When they went inside the apartment – authorities say they found more than 4 pounds of pot, along with a scale, edibles and a gun. Officers arrested 42-year-old Fleshia Gipson and 19-year-old Marquis Vaughn. They both face several drug charges.

Gov. Noem announced another round of federal CARES Act money to reimburse cities and counties.

The results are in from yesterday’s recount in the Sioux Falls city council race. Challenger Alex Jensen beat incumbent Theresa Stehly by just 97 votes.