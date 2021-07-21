KOTG: Recording device at Dell Rapids pool; air quality in South Dakota; keeping kids cool at Camp Leif Ericson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An investigation is underway after a cell phone that had been recording was found in a pool bathroom.

Recording device found in pool restroom: ‘It was put there for a reason’

You may have noticed a haziness in the skies across KELOLAND.

Smoky skies: What the wildfires mean for the air quality in South Dakota

For those spending time outside in this stretch of hot weather, it’s important to stay safe. Camp Leif Ericson in Sioux Falls welcomes 600 to 700 kids each day for ten weeks during the summer. 

Keeping kids cool at Camp Leif Ericson

