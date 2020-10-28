KOTG: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Sioux Falls School District announces death of an employee and absentee voting continues

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

New numbers released Tuesday morning show more people are in South Dakota hospitals with COVID-19 than ever before.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 989 new total cases; Death toll remains at 375; Active cases at 11,188

One of the latest COVID-19 victims worked for the Sioux Falls School District. The woman passed away on Monday night.

Sioux Falls elementary school employee dies of COVID-19 complications

A coalition of health care, business, city and school leaders are banding together with a call to action: “Mask Up South Dakota.”

COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: Community leaders plead for South Dakota to “mask up”

Pennington County buildings are now able to deactivate COVID-19 with a new filtration device with their HVAC systems.

Pennington County installs HVAC filters to deactivate COVID-19

Election Day is just under one week away, but a lot of people have already voted.

Voters heading to polls prior to Election Day

Some people looking to vote early are running into long lines, as is the case at the Minnehaha County Election Center.

A look at Minnehaha County absentee voting numbers

