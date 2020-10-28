KOTG: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Sioux Falls School District announces death of an employee and absentee voting continues

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

New numbers released Tuesday morning show more people are in South Dakota hospitals with COVID-19 than ever before.

One of the latest COVID-19 victims worked for the Sioux Falls School District. The woman passed away on Monday night.

A coalition of health care, business, city and school leaders are banding together with a call to action: “Mask Up South Dakota.”

Pennington County buildings are now able to deactivate COVID-19 with a new filtration device with their HVAC systems.

Election Day is just under one week away, but a lot of people have already voted.

Some people looking to vote early are running into long lines, as is the case at the Minnehaha County Election Center.

