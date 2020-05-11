KOTG: Record cold in Pierre, overnight fire and tribal leaders respond

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department were called to a fire in the 1400 block of North Dakota Avenue Sunday night.

SFFR, SFPD respond to small fire on Dakota Avenue

In Rapid City, fire crews were called to the 600 block of Lindbergh Avenue.

Fire crews respond to house fire in Rapid City

Active cases in South Dakota are now at 1,336, an increase of 102 from Saturday (1,234), according to the latest COVID-19 numbers from the state department of health.

Sunday’s COVID-19 update: Active cases and recoveries rise

We’ve learned from a news release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office in Orange City, Iowa that a 58-year-old man was killed.

One arrested following deadly shooting near Ireton, Iowa

It’s a cold morning in central South Dakota.  In fact, cold enough for records as Pierre set a record low of 24 degrees. 

Storm Center Update – Monday AM May 11

Tribal leaders are responding to Governor Kristi Noem’s warning that they need to take down traffic checkpoints into their reservations, or else face legal action.

South Dakota Native American tribes respond to Gov. Noem’s warning on traffic checkpoints

Northwestern Energy recently donated $10,000 to Horizon Health Care.

Northwestern Energy provides help to Horizon Health Care

