KOTG: Record cold in Pierre, overnight fire and tribal leaders respond

Crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department were called to a fire in the 1400 block of North Dakota Avenue Sunday night.
In Rapid City, fire crews were called to the 600 block of Lindbergh Avenue.
Active cases in South Dakota are now at 1,336, an increase of 102 from Saturday (1,234), according to the latest COVID-19 numbers from the state department of health.
We’ve learned from a news release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office in Orange City, Iowa that a 58-year-old man was killed.
It’s a cold morning in central South Dakota. In fact, cold enough for records as Pierre set a record low of 24 degrees.
Tribal leaders are responding to Governor Kristi Noem’s warning that they need to take down traffic checkpoints into their reservations, or else face legal action.
Northwestern Energy recently donated $10,000 to Horizon Health Care.
