KOTG: Reaction to verdict in the Chauvin trial; More variants of COVID-19; Restaurants hiring

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted in the death of George Floyd. People across the country are responding, including former president Obama who says the jury did the right thing. Here in Sioux Falls, we spoke with community leader Vaney Hariri about the message he wants people to keep in mind.

KELOLAND News also spoke with college students about Derek Chauvin being found guilty.

The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe is working with FEMA and IHS to conduct a two-day mass vaccination event.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that more variant cases of COVID-19. Health officials found six more cases of the UK variant. So far, there have been 71 variant cases in the state.

Looking for work? You might want to apply at you favorite restaurant. “Help wanted” signs are going up all over Sioux Falls as fast food places look for workers.

Teton Saltes, who grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation, could soon be on his way to the pros. The offensive lineman played high school and college football in New Mexico.

