KOTG: RCPD investigating deadly shooting, aluminum can shortage impacting local beer distributors and snow in the Black Hills

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Authorities in Turner County are asking for your help in finding a parole absconder with multiple warrants out of Turner County, as well as criminal charges out of Minnehaha County.

Turner County authorities looking for suspect

Rapid City police are investigating a deadly shooting that saw one person killed and another hurt.

One person killed, another injured in Rapid City shooting

Mallory Kloucek with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in South Dakota says having conversations about mental health and suicide is just as important as having conversations about physical health. 

The importance of talking about mental health, suicide

The South Dakota State Fair is coming to a close Monday, but it’ll be without a regular attendee. Harley Develder decided not to attend for the first time in about 75 years. 

Longtime state fair attendee celebrates 75 years of memories

Beer distributors across the country and right here in KELOLAND are running low on supplies thanks to an aluminum can shortage. 

Beal Distributing feeling the impacts of can shortage

There were 220 new positive cases announced on Sunday, bringing the state’s total case count to 15,109, up from Saturday (14,889).

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 220 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 173; Active cases at 3,018

A winter storm warning has been issued for much of the Black Hills where over 6″ in possible, especially above 5000 feet. Most of this snow will cling to trees and power lines.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 7th

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests