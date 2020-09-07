KOTG: RCPD investigating deadly shooting, aluminum can shortage impacting local beer distributors and snow in the Black Hills

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.
Authorities in Turner County are asking for your help in finding a parole absconder with multiple warrants out of Turner County, as well as criminal charges out of Minnehaha County.
Rapid City police are investigating a deadly shooting that saw one person killed and another hurt.
Mallory Kloucek with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in South Dakota says having conversations about mental health and suicide is just as important as having conversations about physical health.
The South Dakota State Fair is coming to a close Monday, but it’ll be without a regular attendee. Harley Develder decided not to attend for the first time in about 75 years.
Beer distributors across the country and right here in KELOLAND are running low on supplies thanks to an aluminum can shortage.
There were 220 new positive cases announced on Sunday, bringing the state’s total case count to 15,109, up from Saturday (14,889).
A winter storm warning has been issued for much of the Black Hills where over 6″ in possible, especially above 5000 feet. Most of this snow will cling to trees and power lines.
