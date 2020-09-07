KOTG: RCPD investigating deadly shooting, aluminum can shortage impacting local beer distributors and snow in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Begin your day with all you need to know in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

The Presidents Bowl wrapped up last night with Sioux Falls Roosevelt defeating Lincoln high school 42-19. As part of coronavirus precautions, this year's bowl games were spread out over two nights instead of the usual double-header at Howard Wood. There were fewer fans in the stands and organizers also eliminated ticket sales and tailgating. The Presidents Bowl raises money for Sioux Falls schools' booster clubs and this year included Jefferson High School, which opens next year. On online auction is raising more money for the schools. Bidding is open through Tuesday.