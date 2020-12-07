KOTG: RCFD investigating string of fires, COVID-19 death toll at 1,110 in S.D. and WHS students focus on social movements

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The Rapid City Fire Department is looking into the cause of five fires that sparked over the weekend, including four that are considered suspicious.

On Sunday, South Dakota health officials reported 687 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The death toll is at 1,110.

A classroom project at Washington High School has students examining a variety of current social movements.

The Fam – or For All Motorcycles – is a group dedicated to helping those who might be struggling with homelessness.

As the classic song goes, Christmas time is here, and this is certainly the case for the Hartford community as they had their Hometown Christmas celebration on Sunday.

