KOTG: RCFD investigating string of fires, COVID-19 death toll at 1,110 in S.D. and WHS students focus on social movements

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The Rapid City Fire Department is looking into the cause of five fires that sparked over the weekend, including four that are considered suspicious.

Rapid City Fire Department, police investigating string of suspicious fires

On Sunday, South Dakota health officials reported 687 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The death toll is at 1,110.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 687 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,110; Active cases at 16,432

A classroom project at Washington High School has students examining a variety of current social movements.

Washington High School students tackling social issues

The Fam – or For All Motorcycles – is a group dedicated to helping those who might be struggling with homelessness.

A local motorcycle club helping those in need feel like part of ‘The Fam’

As the classic song goes, Christmas time is here, and this is certainly the case for the Hartford community as they had their Hometown Christmas celebration on Sunday. 

Hartford’s Hometown Christmas brought holiday cheer downtown

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 