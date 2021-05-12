KOTG: Ravnsborg status hearing today; Man dies following crash at 6th and Cleveland; Reconstruction of fatal weekend crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Eight months to the day, the case of the fatal crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General is going back to court. Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever on the shoulder of a Hyde County highway.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating an unusual crash in the northeast part of the city- where a man was run over and killed by his own car.

As two families prepare for funerals, Sioux Falls Police are piecing together what led up to Saturday night’s deadly crash.

You’ve heard the saying ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,’ those words couldn’t be more true for Parker Hanson. We’ve been following the story of Parker, the Augustana University baseball pitcher, who had his prosthetic arm stolen from his car last week.

Residents at Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village are honing their hunting skills. It’s part of National Skilled Nursing Care Week.

