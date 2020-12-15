KOTG: Ravnsborg speaks about fatal crash, Veteran’s Parkway opening to I-90 and Christmas comes early for Carthage restaurant employees

KELOLAND News has learned that South Dakota Republican Party chairman Dan Lederman will replace Governor Kristi Noem as an elector for President Trump. Trump won South Dakota's three electoral votes in the November third election. States cast their Electoral College votes on Monday. There's no word from the governor's office about what led to the change.

A fire truck parked outside of Scheels in Sioux Falls Saturday wasn't on an emergency call. Instead, the truck was there to collect toys. Rosenbauer South Dakota was there to gather donations for the Children's Home Society.