KOTG: Ravnsborg speaks about fatal crash, Veteran’s Parkway opening to I-90 and Christmas comes early for Carthage restaurant employees

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

On Monday, South Dakota’s Attorney General spoke to reporters about the deadly crash near Highmore.

Ravnsborg speaks out about killing Boever

Sioux Falls police are urging the public to come forward with information about last week’s shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

SFPD still seeking help on homicide investigation for 16-year-old boy

Veteran’s Parkway will open between Rice Street an Interstate 90. This includes Exit 402. 

Veterans Parkway will open between Rice Street & I-90 Tuesday

Making a donation to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society could help them get an even bigger donation. 

$50,000 matching gift challenge to help Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

After installing heaters last Spring, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in downtown Sioux Falls is adding temporary walls to its patio.

Bread & Circus adding “walls” to outdoor dining space

Christmas is coming early for the workers a at the Cabaret restaurant in Carthage, South Dakota.

Christmas at the Cabaret

