KOTG: Ravnsborg releases second statement on fatal crash, fire danger in western S.D. and ribbon cutting for Lake Area Tech

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Questions remain in Saturday night’s deadly crash in Hyde County, involving South Dakota’s Attorney General.

A second person charged in the killing of a pizza delivery man back in February in Sioux Falls appeared in court on Monday.

24-year-old Tanner Schultz did not have a history of drug abuse. But as KELOLAND News first reported in our story, “Little Lethal Pills” last month, purchasing just a couple of opioid pills illegally cost him his life. Now his family is raising awareness and money for his 3-year-old daughter, Sophia, by selling t-shirts at the races.

As thousands of firefighters battle fires in California and other states, parts of Western South Dakota are also under extreme fire danger.

Some students at Lake Area Technical College are learning in a new space this fall semester.

Organizers of the Sanford International golf tournament say the charity fundraising event was a huge success.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.