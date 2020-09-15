KOTG: Ravnsborg releases second statement on fatal crash, fire danger in western S.D. and ribbon cutting for Lake Area Tech

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Questions remain in Saturday night’s deadly crash in Hyde County, involving South Dakota’s Attorney General.

S.D. Attorney General: ‘I was not drinking alcohol’ at event before deadly crash

A second person charged in the killing of a pizza delivery man back in February in Sioux Falls appeared in court on Monday.

Second defendant in pizza delivery man’s death appears in court

24-year-old Tanner Schultz did not have a history of drug abuse. But as KELOLAND News first reported in our story, “Little Lethal Pills” last month, purchasing just a couple of opioid pills illegally cost him his life. Now his family is raising awareness and money for his 3-year-old daughter, Sophia, by selling t-shirts at the races.

Family sells t-shirts to benefit overdose victim’s child

As thousands of firefighters battle fires in California and other states, parts of Western South Dakota are also under extreme fire danger.

Ways you can prevent wildfires in South Dakota

Some students at Lake Area Technical College are learning in a new space this fall semester. 

Ribbon cutting held for Prairie Lakes Healthcare Center of Learning at Lake Area Tech

Organizers of the Sanford International golf tournament say the charity fundraising event was a huge success.

Sanford International overcomes obstacles in its third year

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests