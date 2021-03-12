KOTG: Ravnsborg not present for first court appearance; COVID-19 U.K. variant in Minnehaha Co.; Weekend snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not be present during his scheduled first court appearance today in Hughes County. His attorney, Tim Rensch, tells KELOLAND News he’ll be appearing on his behalf without his presence, which is standard with Class 2 misdemeanors.

We’ve heard a lot about gift card scams, but we don’t always hear from the victims. This woman, who we’ll call Mary, fell for a scam involving a government grant. She thought she was communicating through Facebook with a trusted friend.

The U.K. variant of COVID-19 is now in South Dakota. On Thursday, health officials announced two cases of the U.K. variant in Minnehaha County. The state epidemiologist says it shows similar symptoms to COVID-19.

As the push to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 continues, another crucial part of group 1D is now eligible. On Thursday, 100 teachers rolled up their sleeves to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Avera’s vaccination clinic. For some, it was a relief.

We’re on the second day of the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show. The show is back and bigger than ever this year. It starts at noon today and will feature events such as pro anglers Ted Takasaki and Joe Henry talk about fishing. There will also be a live trout pond for kids, and, of course, Twiggy the water-skiing Squirrel. It’s $10 for adults, $2.50 for kids between 6 and 12, and free for children 5 and under. The show will also be following current CDC guidelines.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.