KOTG: Ravnsborg interview released; 26-year-old man arrested for rape; warmer temperatures ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Interviews between South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation special agents are now posted for the public to see. 

‘His face came through your windshield’: Special agents interview Ravnsborg about deadly crash
Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, February 24th

The man accused of murdering a Rapid City woman tried to turn himself in two days before the crime.

Federal court papers highlight murder suspects activity before crime

A 26-year old Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of raping a 14-year old girl.

26-year-old Sioux Falls man charged with raping 14-year-old girl

Authorities in Sioux Falls are still looking for the person who hit a Minnehaha County jail transport van on Monday.

Authorities looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run with Minnehaha County jail transport van

A woman who witnessed a dangerous situation on the west side of Sioux Falls has nothing but positive things to say about a state trooper.

Witness says driver in chase in northwest Sioux Falls going 80+ miles per hour

We often hear about the bond that first responders share, but perhaps no one knows that as well as identical twin sisters at Lake Area Technical college.

Twin sisters share passion for serving the community

