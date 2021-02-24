KOTG: Ravnsborg interview released; 26-year-old man arrested for rape; warmer temperatures ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Interviews between South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation special agents are now posted for the public to see.

The man accused of murdering a Rapid City woman tried to turn himself in two days before the crime.

A 26-year old Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of raping a 14-year old girl.

Authorities in Sioux Falls are still looking for the person who hit a Minnehaha County jail transport van on Monday.

A woman who witnessed a dangerous situation on the west side of Sioux Falls has nothing but positive things to say about a state trooper.

We often hear about the bond that first responders share, but perhaps no one knows that as well as identical twin sisters at Lake Area Technical college.

