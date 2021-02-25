KOTG: Ravnsborg impeachment announced on House floor; 37 arrested for meth trafficking; Crash knocks out power in Sioux Falls



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday Eve! This is KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg is under immense pressure to resign from office.

South Dakota journalists have never seen a video interrogation release like the Ravnsborg case, in the state before.

A crash Wednesday afternoon in Sioux Falls knocked out power to some people on the west side of the city.

We have an update on a chase that ended in a crash and left a highway patrol car damaged.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom is giving us more insight about how his department responded to a Rapid City murder suspect in the days leading up to the crime.

