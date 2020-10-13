KOTG: Ravnsborg crash investigation update expected Tuesday, Sanford Health says it is keeping up with demand and snow next week

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

We are expecting to learn more about the deadly crash involving South Dakota’s attorney general Tuesday.

Officials to give an update on Ravnsborg investigation Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Authorities in Box Elder are investigating a 39-year-old woman’s death as a homicide.

Box Elder authorities investigating homicide

People in Rapid City honored Native American Day Monday by walking for the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

People in Rapid City walk to remember the lost lives from the Indian Boarding School

Sanford Health says it currently has more than 50 COVID-19 patients in its Sioux Falls hospital. 

COVID-19: Beyond the Numbers–the wait for a hospital bed

Dell Rapids St. Mary has closed its school down for the rest of the week due to COVID-19. 

Dell Rapids St. Mary closes school due to COVID-19 spread

Though there are some exemptions, Brookings has a mask mandate: people must wear masks when they are in an indoor business or indoor public place when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible. 

Checking in on mask opinions in Brookings one month after mask mandate enacted

A better chance of precipitation will arrive in the northern plains early next week. Yes, models show the chance of snow as some chilly air arrives in the forecast.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 13th

