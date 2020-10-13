KOTG: Ravnsborg crash investigation update expected Tuesday, Sanford Health says it is keeping up with demand and snow next week

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
We are expecting to learn more about the deadly crash involving South Dakota’s attorney general Tuesday.
Authorities in Box Elder are investigating a 39-year-old woman’s death as a homicide.
People in Rapid City honored Native American Day Monday by walking for the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.
Sanford Health says it currently has more than 50 COVID-19 patients in its Sioux Falls hospital.
Dell Rapids St. Mary has closed its school down for the rest of the week due to COVID-19.
Though there are some exemptions, Brookings has a mask mandate: people must wear masks when they are in an indoor business or indoor public place when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
A better chance of precipitation will arrive in the northern plains early next week. Yes, models show the chance of snow as some chilly air arrives in the forecast.
