KOTG: Ravnsborg crash investigation update expected Tuesday, Sanford Health says it is keeping up with demand and snow next week

A South Dakota National Guard helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety after he fell 100-feet in the Badlands National Park Saturday. Local volunteer firefighters and Park Service rangers found the 33-year-old man in a deep crevasse in the Norbeck Pass area, suffering from head injuries. They made several attempts to pull the man out with ropes. But when those efforts failed, they notified the National Guard. Their Black Hawk helicopter hoisted the man out of the crevasse last night and turned him over to an ambulance crew for transport to Monument Hospital in Rapid City. There's no word this morning on the man's condition.