KOTG: Rapid City police seek suspects; Vaccine milestone in SD; COVID-19 cases linked to MN wrestling event in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We are learning more about a shooting in Rapid City that left one man dead and another injured.

Rapid City police seek two suspects in fatal shooting

A 32-year-old Iowa woman is waking up behind bars this morning after police say she took cigarettes from a convenience store.

Iowa woman arrested after stealing cigarettes from Sioux Falls convenience store

A first of its kind of scam got an employee from a Sioux Falls business to give them $3,600 in Bitcoin.

Sioux Falls business out $3,600 in Bitcoin scam

South Dakota crossed a big milestone in the fight against the pandemic. More than 50-percent of the state’s population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine milestone reached in South Dakota; DOH Secretary Malsam-Rysdon encourages people to get vaccinated

Health officials in Minnesota say anyone who attended a wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls earlier this month should get tested for COVID-19 and watch for symptoms.

Minnesota Department of Health: 16 confirmed cases linked to youth wrestling tournament held in Sioux Falls

That news comes as the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center comes off a busy weekend that brought “good crowds” according the general manager.  

Busy weekend at PREMIER Center draws ‘very good crowds’

The Sioux Falls Food Co-Op is making exciting changes to its current store. The Co-Op will be adding 8,000 square feet to its current location, as well as an indoor dining spot for shoppers.

Sioux Falls Food Co-op expanding

Parts of central Sioux Falls will look a lot cleaner this week thanks to operation nice and operation keep.

Sioux Falls crews clean up neighborhoods

