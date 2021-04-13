KOTG: Rapid City police seek suspects; Vaccine milestone in SD; COVID-19 cases linked to MN wrestling event in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We are learning more about a shooting in Rapid City that left one man dead and another injured.

A 32-year-old Iowa woman is waking up behind bars this morning after police say she took cigarettes from a convenience store.

A first of its kind of scam got an employee from a Sioux Falls business to give them $3,600 in Bitcoin.

South Dakota crossed a big milestone in the fight against the pandemic. More than 50-percent of the state’s population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials in Minnesota say anyone who attended a wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls earlier this month should get tested for COVID-19 and watch for symptoms.

That news comes as the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center comes off a busy weekend that brought “good crowds” according the general manager.

The Sioux Falls Food Co-Op is making exciting changes to its current store. The Co-Op will be adding 8,000 square feet to its current location, as well as an indoor dining spot for shoppers.

Parts of central Sioux Falls will look a lot cleaner this week thanks to operation nice and operation keep.

