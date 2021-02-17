KOTG: Rapid City investigation update; rolling blackouts; SD lawmakers work session remotely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

Rapid City Police believe the murder of an 82-year old woman was not a random crime.

Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing

A Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning after police say he threatened a woman with a BB gun.

Sioux Falls man arrested for threatening woman with BB gun, police say

The Pennington County Special Response Team has some new additions to the crew.

Pennington County Special Response Team gets new robots designed for SWAT-based situations

With recent fires happening across KELOLAND, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it’s important to have an escape plan in place.

Making a fire escape plan

Rolling blackouts left people in KELOLAND without power on Tuesday.

Energy demand creates planned power outages for sections of KELOLAND

The floor of the House of Representatives in Pierre looked a little different on Tuesday. There were more empty chairs than usual.

17 South Dakota House members work the session remotely due to COVID-19 outbreak

