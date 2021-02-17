KOTG: Rapid City investigation update; rolling blackouts; SD lawmakers work session remotely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

Rapid City Police believe the murder of an 82-year old woman was not a random crime.

A Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning after police say he threatened a woman with a BB gun.

The Pennington County Special Response Team has some new additions to the crew.

With recent fires happening across KELOLAND, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it’s important to have an escape plan in place.

Rolling blackouts left people in KELOLAND without power on Tuesday.

The floor of the House of Representatives in Pierre looked a little different on Tuesday. There were more empty chairs than usual.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.