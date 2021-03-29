KOTG: Rapid City homicide suspect arrested; Veto Day; Gov. Noem trends on Twitter following exchange with Lil Nas X

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Firefighters in Western KELOLAND were kept busy over the weekend with a grass fire. In a post on its Facebook page, the Rapid City Fire Department says crews were called to a grass fire off of Bunker Drive Sunday evening.

Rapid City firefighters knock down one acre grass fire

It was a deadly end to the week on South Dakota roads. Three people died in separate crashes across the state on Friday.

20-year-old killed in one-vehicle crash near Clark

Authorities have arrested the suspect in a Rapid City homicide. Police say 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette has been safely taken into custody.

Person of interest taken into custody in connection to Rapid City Homicide

Two people are facing criminal charges for their part in protests in South Dakota against the Keystone XL pipeline. Authorities are charging Oscar High Elk and Jasilyn Charger for confrontations with law enforcement, TC Energy workers and local residents.

Two KXL protesters in South Dakota face criminal charges

The South Dakota man targeted by an apparent hate crime says he’s encouraged by the support from the community he’s received since the incident. Josh Gadsden’s Dodge Charger is getting a paint job after someone spray-painted racial slurs and white supremacist symbols on it.

Salem man feeling support following racial hate crime

Today is Veto Day and the last day of the South Dakota Legislative Session. The state legislature is set to consider a “style and form” veto from Gov. Kristi Noem of House Bill 1217, which would prevent transgender girls from participating in school sports. Noem’s changes aim to drop college athletes from those potentially impacted by the bill.

S.D. Speaker Gosch says he will recommend that House colleagues reject ‘style and form’ veto from Noem

And if you were on Twiiter on Sunday, you might have noticed an interaction involving South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem trending. Rapper and singer Lil Nas X got into a Twitter exchange with the governor after she commented on shoes the musician is releasing.

Governor Noem trends on Twitter following exchange with musician Lil Nas X

