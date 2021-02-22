KOTG: Rapid City homicide suspect arrested; Dogs in stolen car found safe; College student saves teens from crash

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your week!

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing an 82-year-old woman in Rapid City.

Homicide suspect arrested near Manderson

The suspect in another South Dakota homicide has turned himself in. 38-year-old Phillip Pond was wanted in the shooting of Justin Little Hawk in Pine Ridge last November.  

Man wanted for South Dakota homicide surrenders in Nebraska

The search by Sioux Falls Police for a stolen vehicle and two missing dogs, has a happy ending.

UPDATE: Dogs in stolen car found safe

We have learned the names of the 4 people who died in a crash two miles west of Wagner, South Dakota last Tuesday night.

Authorities ID victims of fatal crash near Wagner

This past week we introduced you to Isaac Corado and Jennah Simphaly, two teenagers who were in a serious head-on collision crash on February 11 in Sioux Falls.

‘I might not have my daughter’: How a college student helped two teens after serious head-on crash

The timetable for legalizing medical marijuana in South Dakota was a focus of Saturday’s Legislative Coffee in Sioux Falls.

Seven lawmakers discuss medical marijuana, HB 1100

During last week’s bitter cold, some people in KELOLAND temporarily lost power because of rolling blackouts. The head of the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at SDSU says those temporary outages are a preventative measure, meant to avoid an uncontrolled blackout that can be the result of too much electrical demand and not enough supply.

Rolling blackouts explained

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 