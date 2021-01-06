KOTG: Rain/snow mix in Sioux Falls, local restaurants see holiday increase and COVID-19 survey in Brookings

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Rapid City police are searching for the people responsible for a Tuesday afternoon shooting near two schools.

Rapid City Police on scene of shooting investigation

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the person who robbed a grocery store Monday night on the east side of the city.

Police investigating armed robbery from Monday night

We are seeing our first round of winter weather of 2021 Wednesday morning.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 6th

Brookings is surveying households to find out if they people are getting connected to the resources they need. 

City of Brookings seeking community input through COVID-19 survey

The COVID-19 pandemic has made for a less than normal school year for students.

Sioux Falls School District gives outlook for second half of school year

After a slow start to the holiday season, a pair of local restaurants have seen a recent increase in business.

The Barrel House & Krav’N bounce back after tough start to holiday season

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 