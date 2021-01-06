KOTG: Rain/snow mix in Sioux Falls, local restaurants see holiday increase and COVID-19 survey in Brookings

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Rapid City police are searching for the people responsible for a Tuesday afternoon shooting near two schools.

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the person who robbed a grocery store Monday night on the east side of the city.

We are seeing our first round of winter weather of 2021 Wednesday morning.

Brookings is surveying households to find out if they people are getting connected to the resources they need.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made for a less than normal school year for students.

After a slow start to the holiday season, a pair of local restaurants have seen a recent increase in business.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!