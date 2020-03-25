KOTG: Rain, snow and Gov. Noem discusses schools, COVID-19 fight

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

The state of South Dakota reported two new positive cases for coronavirus. They are in Brookings and Beadle counties bringing the statewide total now to 30. Eight people have now recovered from COVID-19 and new numbers are expected before noon Wednesday.

Sioux Falls city leaders are continuing to ask people to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Governor Kristi Noem recommended schools in the state remain closed through May 1st.

Areas of rain and snow are developing the morning across much of northern and western KELOLAND.

A pair of local ambulance services now have vehicles specifically designed to transport COVID-19 patients.

Many businesses across South Dakota have been taking major hits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Embroidery & Screen Works is one of many companies that’s going through changes.

A Special Olympics themed pick-up was added to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office fleet of patrol cars.

