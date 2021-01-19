KOTG: Pursuit through Lincoln County, multi-vehicle crash near Sturgis, Sen. Thune comments on upcoming days in DC

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A Spencer, Iowa man is waking up behind bars in South Dakota after a pursuit that crossed state lines.

Man arrested following high-speed pursuit that started in Iowa, ended in South Dakota

Crews in western KELOLAND were kept busy with a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Monday afternoon.

Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 in Meade County

A fire at a homeless encampment led to some intense moments in Washington D.C.  And thanks to Twitter, Representative Dusty Johnson’s communications director was able to give us an inside look at what happened.

Inside look at lockdown from Rep. Johnson staffer

South Dakota Senator John Thune is pushing back against the false idea that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

Thune says he feels safe as a lawmaker, reflects on security in D.C.

According to Politico, President-elect Joe Biden plans to rescind the permit for the pipeline on his first day in office.

Biden plans to rescind the permit for Keystone XL pipeline

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 