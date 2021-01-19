KOTG: Pursuit through Lincoln County, multi-vehicle crash near Sturgis, Sen. Thune comments on upcoming days in DC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A Spencer, Iowa man is waking up behind bars in South Dakota after a pursuit that crossed state lines.

Crews in western KELOLAND were kept busy with a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Monday afternoon.

A fire at a homeless encampment led to some intense moments in Washington D.C. And thanks to Twitter, Representative Dusty Johnson’s communications director was able to give us an inside look at what happened.

South Dakota Senator John Thune is pushing back against the false idea that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, President-elect Joe Biden plans to rescind the permit for the pipeline on his first day in office.