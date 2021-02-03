KOTG: Pursuit near Chancellor; shooting in Garretson; Dive crew describes search in Day County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We are learning more about a chase and standoff in Turner County near Chancellor.

Three arrested, one injured after pursuit and 5-hour standoff in Turner County

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that sent two people the hospital.

Two people taken to hospital following shooting in Minnehaha County

What started as a report of a stolen car lead to several crashes on the west side of Sioux Falls. Police say 18-year-old Caesar Jesus Valle stole a vehicle that was left running outside a home.

Stolen vehicle leads to several crashes in Sioux Falls

The search for a day county woman who disappeared on December 23rd, ended last Friday after search and rescue teams located her vehicle under frozen water.

Dive crew describes search that turned up SUV and missing woman

COVID-19 is once again forcing a long time St Patrick’s Day celebration in Sioux Falls to cancel.

Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled for the second year in a row

Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota department of health shows one more person who had COVID-19 has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,779. Health officials also confirmed more than 100 new cases. The number of active cases went down to 2,600.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 116 total new cases; 1 new death; Active cases at 2,600

Keeping students and staff safe throughout the pandemic has been a top priority for schools across the state. Now, the Sioux Falls School District has another way to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The district recently finished installing bi-polar ionization air filtration systems.

Sioux Falls School District adds another way to help mitigate spread of COVID-19

