KOTG: Pursuit near Chancellor; shooting in Garretson; Dive crew describes search in Day County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We are learning more about a chase and standoff in Turner County near Chancellor.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that sent two people the hospital.

What started as a report of a stolen car lead to several crashes on the west side of Sioux Falls. Police say 18-year-old Caesar Jesus Valle stole a vehicle that was left running outside a home.

The search for a day county woman who disappeared on December 23rd, ended last Friday after search and rescue teams located her vehicle under frozen water.

COVID-19 is once again forcing a long time St Patrick’s Day celebration in Sioux Falls to cancel.

Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota department of health shows one more person who had COVID-19 has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,779. Health officials also confirmed more than 100 new cases. The number of active cases went down to 2,600.

Keeping students and staff safe throughout the pandemic has been a top priority for schools across the state. Now, the Sioux Falls School District has another way to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The district recently finished installing bi-polar ionization air filtration systems.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.