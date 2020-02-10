KOTG: Protests in Pierre, early education and above normal temperatures

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

On Monday, a doctor who worked at Indian Health Service on the Pine Ridge Reservations for decades is being sentenced for sex crimes against children in Rapid City. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke previews Monday’s investigation.

Highs Monday are above normal in many areas with a blend of sun and clouds. We’ll see 30s into Wednesday, but the numbers will really drop on Thursday. It appears we’ll rebound quickly into the weekend as we return to the 30s.

The first day of kindergarten can be a big transition for any kid, but the Sioux Falls School District is looking to make that easier. Through the District’s Early Childhood Development Program, teachers help students make the transition into the first day of school.

A legislative coffee took place on Saturday as people gathered at Southeast Tech to voice their concerns with legislators from Districts 6, 11 and 15. Attendees asked questions through a moderator at the event that centered on current discussions happening at the state Capitol.

The South Dakota People’s March is taking place in Pierre Monday morning to protest bills that could affect the LGBTQ+ community, if passed.

