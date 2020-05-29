KOTG: Protests continue overnight in Minneapolis, sheriff calls for reassessing practices and S.D.’s hydroxychloroquine trial continues

Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building was lit on fire as protests continue.

The director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, Laura Renee Chandler — who has a PHD in African American History — says what happened here is another instance of the deep racial tension in America.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says the death of George Floyd should prompt law enforcement agencies to reassess some of their practices when responding to calls.

There’s 1,041 active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota along with 105 current hospitalizations.

South Dakota’s congressional delegation has asked the federal government for guidelines on South Dakota tribal checkpoints to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Even though the World Health Organization announced Monday that it’s suspending a trial of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19, Sanford, Avera and Monument Health are continuing with their clinic trial of the drug.

It’s a cool start to the day with some in the 40s, but we’ll have sunshine and warm temps as skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.