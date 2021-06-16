KOTG: Propane tank fire in Yankton; Heat Advisory in KELOLAND; Sioux Falls City Council discusses medical marijuana licenses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews in Yankton responded to a Tuesday afternoon fire near Beadle Elementary School.

Law enforcement in western South Dakota have found the suspect who broke into and vandalized the White River School early Tuesday morning.

The Sioux Falls City Council decided yesterday to require any medical marijuana establishment to apply for a license or permit from the city.

Last year, the Siouxland Libraries Bookmobile had to stay in park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With people getting vaccinated and restrictions loosening, it’s on the move once again.

A week long GenCyber camp is underway at Dakota State University this week.