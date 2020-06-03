KOTG: Primary election results; Arrests made in Sioux Falls and Rapid City following protests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what you need to know as you begin your Wednesday.

South Dakotans headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election. Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in South Dakota.

Representative Dusty Johnson defeated Liz Marty May to represent South Dakota’s at-large congressional district.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds defeated challenger Scyller Borglum.

Authorities have arrested two men in connection with the violence in Sioux Falls Sunday night.

Devonte Curtis, 25, of Omaha, Nebraska, is accused of trying to start a fire in trash cans between gas pumps at a Sioux Falls convenience store.

We have the details on protest arrests out of Rapid City. Five people were arrested late Tuesday night at a protest in the City.

There are currently five inmates at the Minnehaha County jail with COVID-19. Eight staff members have also tested positive. Dealing with the virus in the tight quarters of the jail has proven to be a challenge. Extra sanitizing by staff has also lead to inmates being confined to their cells longer than usual.

The food giveaway that was set up by several organizations to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic has moved to a new spot. The giveaway is now at the old Fareway store at 41st and Grange in Sioux Falls. Organizers say they had to move because the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds needed the space for the summer.

Several businesses were impacted and had to close their doors after three tornadoes hit Sioux Falls in September. Now nearly nine months later, one of those businesses is reopening. After rebuilding from the tornadoes, and also being impacted by the pandemic, The Original Pancake House will open its doors to customers on June 15th.