KOTG: Primary Election Day in South Dakota, reflecting on Sunday’s protest and next steps for fighting racial injustice

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Voices of voters will be heard throughout South Dakota on Tuesday.

Polls open at 7 a.m. for 2020 Primary Election

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says Sunday night’s violence was one of the darkest days in the city’s history, but added it won’t define us as a city. 

Sioux Falls Mayor says photos and videos will be used to prosecute those involved in last night’s violence

Authorities are looking at videos and pictures to try to find anyone responsible for any crimes Sunday night near the Empire Mall.

Surveillance video shows looters who left behind DNA evidence

Western Sioux Falls businesses took a hit after violent protests broke out in the area Sunday night.

Sioux Falls businesses cleaning up after Sunday night violent protest

Even though Sunday’s peaceful protest in downtown Sioux Falls is done, one of the event leaders says there are more ways people can fight racial injustice and police brutality.

How communities can stay involved in the fight against racial injustice

On Thursday, Calvin Grosvenor was getting set to go on his first scuba dive without an instructor.

Okoboji scuba diver saved by instructor recalls act of heroism

