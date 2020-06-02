KOTG: Primary Election Day in South Dakota, reflecting on Sunday’s protest and next steps for fighting racial injustice

Thousands of protesters ignored a curfew and vows of a forceful police response to take to the streets of Minneapolis Friday night. The protesters, angered by the death of George Floyd while in police custody, set fire to cars and businesses and carried away items from boarded up convenience stores. Governor Tim Walz has ordered the largest deployment of national guard troops in the state's history.

Protests demanding justice for George Floyd will make their way to Sioux Falls this weekend. On Friday, officers surveyed the potential location for Saturday's protest at 41st & Minnesota Avenue, where sidewalks are closed due to construction. Sunday's protest will also encounter construction, ending at the Law Enforcement Center. Officers will be present at the protests to ensure the safety of everyone.