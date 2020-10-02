KOTG: President Trump tests positive for coronavirus, 236 COVID-19 deaths in S.D. and a change in bat policy

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president.

On Thursday, South Dakota released more positive COVID-19 cases and deaths than ever before. 

The pandemic has resulted in two South Dakota high school homecomings being played during the same game.

Two women are waking up behind bars Friday morning in connection with a child neglect case.

Firefighters everywhere, including some in South Dakota, have been traveling to different parts of the country to battle large wildfires.

If you have any bats hanging around inside your house, take note, Sioux Falls Animal Control may not come to your rescue right away.

