KOTG: Preparing for absentee ballots, police investigate double shooting in Rapid City and hot weather continues

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Pennington County authorities searched late into the night for a 20-year-old woman.

Crews respond to injury at Falling Rock

Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help to figure out what happened in a deadly shooting.

Rapid City police investigating double homicide

Minnehaha County is bracing for what could be a record number of absentee ballots in the upcoming general election. 

Minnehaha County bracing for what could be a record number of absentee ballots

Love Has a Name. And, a local pastor and author, wants you to learn it. 

Local pastor’s new book encourages learning to love different, difficult people

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests