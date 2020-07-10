KOTG: PREMIER Center welcomes fans back for PRB event, Brookings extends COVID restrictions and storm chances

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

The Professional Bull Riders championship is this weekend at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Brookings City Council is extending business restrictions for another 60 days.

Sioux Falls police haven’t released the name of the victim who was killed in a two vehicle crash Thursday morning.

An 18-year-old woman is accused of driving through barricades Thursday morning that were set up to investigate the deadly crash on Cliff Avenue. She then drove off with a barricade still on her vehicle.

Search crews recovered the body of Lee Weber Thursday from the Missouri River. Last Friday, Weber jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was saved by a nearby boat.

