KOTG: Prairie Patriots help find missing woman; Sanford’s vaccine requirement reaction; search continues for Rapid City woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Friday, July 30.

The search for a missing Dell Rapids woman came to a sad ending this week. Law enforcement says the body of Kenyon Brown was found Wednesday night while volunteers were conducting a search.

Authorities in Pennington County are sending out another push for the public’s help in finding a woman missing for over a month.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding to missing teenagers. 13-year-old Juliette Herrera stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. Officials are also looking for 13-year-old Gizma Akol.

Last week, Sanford Health announced that every employee will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1. The decision comes as the Delta variant of the virus continues to spread.

